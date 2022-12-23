EDuke32

by Richard "TerminX" Gobeille
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.

Features include:

  • Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
  • Voxel assets
  • Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
  • Gamepad support
  • Classic software rendering

EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.

Muutused versioonis 20230609-10312-c126d1ea3

14 päeva eest
Paigaldatud suurus~23 MB
Allalaetud suurus11 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab18 627
LisentsGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Projekti veebisaithttps://www.eduke32.com/
Abihttps://wiki.eduke32.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.eduke32.EDuke32

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.eduke32.EDuke32

Run

flatpak run com.eduke32.EDuke32
Tags:
3dbuilddukeduke32gamenukemshooter