Euterpe
by Doychin Atanasov
Media player client for the Euterpe media server.
Mobile and desktop player for the self-hosted Euterpe streaming server. You need an access to an Euterpe server running somewhere in order for this program to be useful. You could try it out with the demo Euterpe server, accessible at the project's website.
These are some of the things which this player supports:
- Extremely light resource usage and fast. Excellent for constrained mobile devices such as phones and laptops.
- Accessing Euterpe server with or without authentication.
- Playing albums or a single tracks.
- Searching the database for music.
- Browsing by albums and artists based on their tag metadata.
- Mobile first but convergent. It works on both mobile and desktop Linux.
Muutused versioonis 0.6.2
5 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~9 MB
Allalaetud suurus3 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab1086
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing