QPrompt
by Javier O. Cordero Pérez
Personal teleprompter software for all video creators
Open source personal teleprompter software for all video creators. Built with ease of use, control accuracy, fast performance, and cross-platform support in mind. QPrompt's convergent user interface can run on Linux, Windows, macOS, and Android.
