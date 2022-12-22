CorsixTH

Open source clone of Theme Hospital

CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.

Muutused versioonis 0.66

12 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~50 MB
Allalaetud suurus34 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab4902
LisentsBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , MIT License
Projekti veebisaithttps://corsixth.com
Kontakthttps://discord.gg/Mxeztvh
Abihttps://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/wiki
Teata probleemisthttps://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.corsixth.corsixth

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.corsixth.corsixth

Run

flatpak run com.corsixth.corsixth
