Dinonuggy's Journey

by CoEck Studios
Install

A pixel art 2d platformer game.

A pixel art 2d platformer game developed for the project week 2021 at the Marie-Curie-Gymnasium Wittenberge. You play as a nugget in dinosaur form. Find the exit and escape!

Muutused versioonis 0.70.2

umbes ühe aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~42 MB
Allalaetud suurus21 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab2107
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttps://coeck-studios.com/dinonuggys-journey/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey

Run

flatpak run com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey