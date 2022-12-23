Brave Browser
by Brave Software
The web browser from Brave
Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.
Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.
Muutused versioonis 1.52.126
8 päeva eest
Paigaldatud suurus~358 MB
Allalaetud suurus157 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab1 001 656
LisentsMozilla Public License 2.0
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing