Simple Diary
by Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
Muutused versioonis v0.4.3
8 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~582 KB
Allalaetud suurus194 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab2660
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
