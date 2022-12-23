Simple Diary

by Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

Muutused versioonis v0.4.3

8 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~582 KB
Allalaetud suurus194 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab2660
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
Teata probleemisthttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Run

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
