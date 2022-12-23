Password Calculator

Install

Calculate strong passwords for each alias from your single secret

This app calculates strong passwords for each alias from your single secret. No need to remember dozens of passwords any longer and no need for a password manager!

Muutused versioonis 1.1

umbes 6 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~65 MB
Allalaetud suurus23 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab3030
Lisentszlib License
Projekti veebisaithttps://bixense.com/pwcalculator/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bixense.PasswordCalculator

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.bixense.PasswordCalculator

Run

flatpak run com.bixense.PasswordCalculator