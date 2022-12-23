BiglyBT
by Bigly Software
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client
Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.
Muutused versioonis 3.4.0.0
umbes ühe kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~213 MB
Allalaetud suurus96 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab8184
LisentsGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing