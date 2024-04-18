Beaver Notes
Privacy-First note taking app
Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.
Muutused versioonis 3.0.0
umbes ühe kuu eest
(Pakendatud umbes 8 tunni eest)
- Muudatuste logi on lisamata
Paigaldatud suurus~269.25 MiB
Allalaaditud suurus108.95 MiB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64, aarch64