Beaver Notes

arendajalt Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Muutused versioonis 3.0.0

umbes ühe kuu eest
(Pakendatud umbes 8 tunni eest)
  • Muudatuste logi on lisamata

  • Kogukonna poolt arendatud rakendus

    Seda rakendust arendatakse avatud meetodil kogukonna poolt ning ta on avaldatud järgneva(te) litsentsi(de) alusel: MIT License.
    Osale
Paigaldatud suurus~269.25 MiB
Allalaaditud suurus108.95 MiB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64, aarch64
