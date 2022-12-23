Basemark GPU
by Basemark Oy
GPU performance evaluation tool
Evaluation tool to analyze and measure graphics API performance across mobile and desktop platforms. Basemark GPU targets both Desktop and Mobile platforms by providing both High Quality and Medium Quality modes. The High-Quality mode addresses Desktop workloads, while the Medium Quality mode addresses equivalent Mobile workloads.
This is non-commercial version and requires active internet connection.
Major fixes in 1.2.3: No major changes. Unifying code base and versions across platforms.
Muutused versioonis 1.2.3
rohkem kui 2 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~2.63 GB
Allalaetud suurus1.28 GB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldab33 678
LisentsSuletud lähtekoodiga
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
