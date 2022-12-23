ATLauncher
by The ATLauncher Team
A launcher for Minecraft which integrates multiple different modpacks to allow you to download and install modpacks easily and quickly.
ATLauncher has a few nice features including:
- Allows quick and easy install of modpacks, no more messing around trying to install mods
- A range of different packs, and more being added all the time
- Multiple instances. Install a pack as many times as you like without messing up a previous install
- Multiple accounts allow you to login as different users from the one install
- Private instances. This allows you to only install instances under your account so people can't mess up your worlds
- 1 click backup of your saves
- Easy server creation from within the Launcher
- Install packs from CurseForge and FTB
- Mod management for instances, including auto download and installation of mods, maps and resource packs from CurseForge and Modrinth
- Support for both Mojang and Microsoft accounts
- More features always being added
Below is the steps to run this flatpak in a custom directory
- Open Flatseal
- Select ATLauncher on the left
- Scroll down to "Filesystem", "Other files"
- Add a new entry via the icon with a "folder" and "plus" sign
- Input the path you want to let ATLauncher run in. IE `/home/name/Games/ATLauncher`
- Scroll down to "Environment", "Variables"
- Click the "plus" sign to add a new entry
- Write down an enviroment variable, IE `CUSTOM_DIR=/home/name/Games/ATLauncher`
- Run ATLauncher
- Notice that ATLauncher is now working using CUSTOM_DIR
Muutused versioonis 3.4.28.1
2 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~206 MB
Allalaetud suurus82 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab43 288
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing