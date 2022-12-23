Metronome
by Adrien Plazas
Keep the tempo
Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.
You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.
Muutused versioonis 1.3.0
9 päeva eest
Paigaldatud suurus~2 MB
Allalaetud suurus705 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab14 114
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps in the GNOME groupRohkem
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing