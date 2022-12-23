Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!

by Adil Hanney
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals

The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.

Muutused versioonis 1.0.12

6 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~24 MB
Allalaetud suurus10 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldab1315
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekti veebisaithttps://github.com/adil192/timing_flutter
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adilhanney.timing

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.adilhanney.timing

flatpak run com.adilhanney.timing
gamesub-secondtime intervalstrainer