Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!
by Adil Hanney
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals
The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.
Muutused versioonis 1.0.12
6 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~24 MB
Allalaetud suurus10 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldab1315
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 only
