A word processor

AbiWord is a free word processing program. It is suitable for a wide variety of word processing tasks but remain focused on word processing.

AbiWord is meant to remain relatively lightweight and support many file formats.

Muutused versioonis 3.0.5

peaaegu 2 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~52 MB
Allalaetud suurus16 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab38 014
LisentsGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttps://www.abisource.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.abisource.AbiWord

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.abisource.AbiWord

flatpak run com.abisource.AbiWord