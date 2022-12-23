AbiWord
A word processor
AbiWord is a free word processing program. It is suitable for a wide variety of word processing tasks but remain focused on word processing.
AbiWord is meant to remain relatively lightweight and support many file formats.
Muutused versioonis 3.0.5
peaaegu 2 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~52 MB
Allalaetud suurus16 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab38 014
LisentsGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Paigaldab üle aja
