Defeat autocreated huge battleships.

rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.

Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!

Muutused versioonis 0.23

peaaegu 20 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~8 MB
Allalaetud suurus5 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab2160
LisentsBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
Projekti veebisaithttp://www.asahi-net.or.jp/~cs8k-cyu/
Abihttps://github.com/abagames/rrootage/blob/master/README.md
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.abagames.rRootage

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.abagames.rRootage

Run

flatpak run com.abagames.rRootage
Tags:
arcadebattleshipsshmupshootemup