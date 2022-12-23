Dice Roller
by Leonora Tindall
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.
gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.
