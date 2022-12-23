Delta Chat
Delta Chat email-based messenger
Chat over email and head back to the future with us!
Delta Chat is like Telegram or Whatsapp but without the tracking or central control. Check out our GDPR compliancy statement.
Delta Chat doesn’t have their own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.
Chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address, no need for them to install DeltaChat! All you need is a standard e-mail account.
Muutused versioonis v1.36.4
2 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~336 MB
Allalaetud suurus135 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab15 752
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
