Threema
Threema for desktop is a desktop client for Threema, a privacy-focused end-to-end encrypted mobile messenger hosted and developed in Switzerland. UNOFFICIAL PACKAGE.
Threema for desktop is a desktop client for Threema, a privacy-focused end-to-end encrypted mobile messenger hosted and developed in Switzerland. With Threema for desktop, you can use Threema on your desktop without compromising security.
Threema for desktop currently requires an active connection to Threema installed on a smartphone. The next major update of the desktop app will not only introduce a completely redesigned user interface, it will also be based on a totally new architecture. Thanks to multi-device functionality, version 2.0 will no longer require an active connection to your mobile device.
