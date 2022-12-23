Manuskript
An open-source tool for writers
Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.
With Manuskript you can:
- Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
- Create characters
- Conceive plots
- Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
- Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
- Build worlds
- Track items
- Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
- View Story line
- Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
- Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more
Muutused versioonis 0.15.0
4 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~351 MB
Allalaetud suurus115 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab15 754
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
