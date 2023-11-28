ROOT
arendajalt ROOT
Data Analysis Framework
ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.
Muutused versioonis 6.30.02
umbes 2 kuu eest
(Built umbes 5 tunni eest)
- Muudatuste logi on lisamata
Paigaldatud suurus~602.46 MiB
Allalaaditud suurus256.37 MiB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64, aarch64