Data Analysis Framework

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

Muutused versioonis 6.30.02

umbes 2 kuu eest
(Built umbes 5 tunni eest)
  • Muudatuste logi on lisamata

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later.
Paigaldatud suurus~602.46 MiB
Allalaaditud suurus256.37 MiB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64, aarch64
