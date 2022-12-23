Parallel Launcher
by Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
Muutused versioonis v6.19.0
7 päeva eest
Paigaldatud suurus~760 MB
Allalaetud suurus531 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldab34 700
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing