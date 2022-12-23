Parallel Launcher

by Matt Pharoah
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Modern N64 Emulator

Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.

Muutused versioonis v6.19.0

7 päeva eest
Paigaldatud suurus~760 MB
Allalaetud suurus531 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldab34 700
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekti veebisaithttps://parallel-launcher.ca
Abihttps://parallel-launcher.ca/doc/parallel-launcher-manual.pdf
Teata probleemisthttps://gitlab.com/parallel-launcher/parallel-launcher/-/boards/2128467
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher

Run

flatpak run ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher
Tags:
emulatorn64