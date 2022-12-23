Dconf Editor

by The GNOME Project
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

Muutused versioonis 43.0

9 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~1 MB
Allalaetud suurus468 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab67 950
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
Aita kaasa tõlkimiseshttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
Teata probleemisthttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Run

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
configurationsettings