Dconf Editor
by The GNOME Project
Verified
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
Muutused versioonis 43.0
9 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~1 MB
Allalaetud suurus468 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab67 950
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
