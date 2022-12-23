Nestopia

A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator

Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.

Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.

LisentsGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Projekti veebisaithttp://0ldsk00l.ca/nestopia/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

flatpak run ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia