Flathub Logo

IRPF 2024

arendajalt Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Paigalda
Main window

Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

Muutused versioonis 1.0

7 päeva eest
(Pakendatud umbes 5 tunni eest)
  • Muudatuste logi on lisamata

  • Suletud lähtekood

    Seda rakendust ei arendata avatud meetodil ning vaid arendajad teavad seda, kuidas ta töötab. Rakenduse funktsionaalsus võib muutuda suvalisel ajahetkel ning tema turvalisuse taset on väliselt võimatu kontrollida ja hinnata.
Paigaldatud suurus~263.88 MiB
Allalaaditud suurus103.13 MiB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Sildid:
dirpfimpostoirpfreceitanetlinuxflatpak