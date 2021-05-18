Cambalache
by Juan Pablo Ugarte
Create GTK User Interfaces
Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.
Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.
Muutused versioonis 0.12.1
5 päeva eest
Paigaldatud suurus~6 MB
Allalaetud suurus2 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab18 303
LisentsGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Other apps in the GNOME groupRohkem
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing