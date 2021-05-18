Cambalache

by Juan Pablo Ugarte
xjuan.ar
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Create GTK User Interfaces

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.

Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.

Muutused versioonis 0.12.1

5 päeva eest
Paigaldatud suurus~6 MB
Allalaetud suurus2 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab18 303
LisentsGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Projekti veebisaithttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache
Kontakthttps://matrix.to/#/#cambalache:gnome.org
Teata probleemisthttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ar.xjuan.Cambalache

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ar.xjuan.Cambalache

Run

flatpak run ar.xjuan.Cambalache
Tags:
gtkgui designerui builderui makerlibadwaitalibhandyuser interface