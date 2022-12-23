RedNotebook
by Jendrik Seipp
Graphical diary and journal
Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.
Muutused versioonis 2.29.6
umbes 2 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~7 MB
Allalaetud suurus2 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab30 005
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Paigaldab üle aja
