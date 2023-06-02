Organic Maps

A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders

Organic Maps is a free Android & iOS offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists. It uses crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and is developed with love by <em>MapsWithMe</em> (<em>MapsMe</em>) founders and our community. No ads, no tracking, no data collection, no crapware. Your donations and positive reviews motivate and inspire us, thanks ❤️!

## Features

The Linux version of Organic Maps has not reached feature parity with the Android and iPhone versions yet, and has not been optimized for mobile devices yet. Organic Maps is the ultimate companion app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists:

## Why Organic?

Organic Maps is pure and organic, made with love:

Organic Maps app is free from trackers and other bad stuff:

The application is verified by Exodus Privacy Project.

Organic Maps doesn't request excessive permissions to spy on you.

At Organic Maps, we believe that privacy is a fundamental human right:

Reject surveillance - embrace your freedom. <em>Give Organic Maps a try!</em>

Muutused versioonis 2023.06.04-13

18 päeva eest
Paigaldatud suurus~478 MB
Allalaetud suurus192 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab25 279
LisentsApache License 2.0
Projekti veebisaithttps://organicmaps.app
Kontakthttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps#feedback=
Aita kaasa tõlkimiseshttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps/blob/master/docs/TRANSLATIONS.md
Teata probleemisthttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.organicmaps.desktop

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.organicmaps.desktop

Run

flatpak run app.organicmaps.desktop
