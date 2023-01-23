Gummi
by alexandervdm
The simple LaTeX editor
Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.
Muutused versioonis 0.8.3
umbes ühe aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~11 MB
Allalaetud suurus4 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab1016
LisentsMIT License
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing