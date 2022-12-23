Multiplication Puzzle
by Michael Terry
Solve a math mystery
Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.
You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.
Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.
Muutused versioonis 12.0
umbes ühe kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~143 KB
Allalaetud suurus55 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab1875
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps by Michael Terry
Other apps in the GNOME groupRohkem
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing
Run
Tags: