Key Rack
by Sophie Herold
View and edit your apps’ keys
This app allows you do view and edit keys, like passwords or tokens, stored by apps.
This app is currently limited to a specific format used by some Flatpak apps.
Muutused versioonis 0.2.0
9 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~3 MB
Allalaetud suurus1 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab1680
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Other apps in the GNOME groupRohkem
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing