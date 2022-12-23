Dialect

Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Dialect

Run

flatpak run app.drey.Dialect
