Damask

by Link Dupont
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources

Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:

  • wallhaven.cc
  • Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
  • NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
  • Unsplash

Muutused versioonis 0.2.0

umbes ühe kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~1 MB
Allalaetud suurus320 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab7818
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask
Abihttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Aita kaasa tõlkimiseshttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Teata probleemisthttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Damask

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Damask

Run

flatpak run app.drey.Damask
