BlueBubbles

bluebubbles.app
Install

BlueBubbles client for Linux

BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

Muutused versioonis 1.12.2.1

2 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~59 MB
Allalaetud suurus22 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab9251
LisentsApache License 2.0
Projekti veebisaithttps://bluebubbles.app/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Run

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles