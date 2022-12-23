BlueBubbles
BlueBubbles client for Linux
BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.
Muutused versioonis 1.12.2.1
2 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~59 MB
Allalaetud suurus22 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab9251
LisentsApache License 2.0
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing