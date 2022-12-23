Fondo

por Carlos Lopez
Instalar
Find the most beautiful wallpapers

Find a variety of the most beautiful wallpapers from Unsplash.com the world’s most generous community of photographers.

Fondo allows you to see thousands of beautiful photographs from the most recent to the one you are to looking for. Give a single click on a picture, wait until the download is complete and enjoy your new wallpaper!

Have a minimalist, simple and elegant interface, additionally, you can change from light mode to dark mode as you prefer.

Main features:

  • 🌠️ To infinity and beyond!: Use the infinite scroll to load more photos.
  • 🔍️ Find out what you like: Search by categories or type in the search bar.
  • 🕒️ Keep your favorite photos with you: Every new wallpaper is saved in the history.
  • 📬️ Share with your friends: Select a variety of options for sharing an Unsplash link to the photo.
  • 🔄️ Filter by orientation: Portrait, Landscape or Any.
  • 🖼️ Create an amazing slideshow on your desktop by selecting your favorites photos.
  • 🔽️ Download any photo you like.

Cambios en la versión 1.5.2

hace más de 2 años
Tamaño instalado~94 MB
Tamaño de la descarga20 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones86.910
LicenciaGNU Affero General Public License v3.0
Sitio web del proyectohttps://github.com/calo001/fondo
Ayudahttps://github.com/calo001/fondo/issues
Contribuir a las traduccioneshttps://github.com/calo001/fondo/tree/master/po
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/calo001/fondo/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.calo001.fondo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.calo001.fondo

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.github.calo001.fondo
Etiquetas:
backgroundfotoimagephotounsplashwallpaper