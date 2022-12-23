Darkbar

por Sean Davis
Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

Cambios en la versión 1.0.1

hace alrededor de 1 año
Tamaño instalado~1 MB
Tamaño de la descarga367 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones3985
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sitio web del proyectohttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
Contribuir a las traduccioneshttps://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.github.bluesabre.darkbar
