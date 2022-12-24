VServer

por Eduard Berloso Clarà
Instalar
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

Cambios en la versión 1.6.1

hace más de 1 año
Tamaño instalado~95 MB
Tamaño de la descarga19 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones6193
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sitio web del proyectohttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
Ayudahttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Contribuir a las traduccioneshttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
Etiquetas:
appfileshttpserversharevala