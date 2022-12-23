Bookworm
por Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
Cambios en la versión 1.1.2
hace casi 4 años
Tamaño instalado~149 MB
Tamaño de la descarga40 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones54.575
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
