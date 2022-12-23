krop
por Armin Straub
A tool to crop PDF files
krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.
A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).
Cambios en la versión 0.6.0
hace alrededor de 3 años
Tamaño instalado~308 MB
Tamaño de la descarga83 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones4262
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalaciones en el tiempo
Instalación manual
Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar