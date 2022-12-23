Relaxator

por Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper en GitHub
Instalar

Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

Cambios en la versión 1.0.8

hace 3 meses
Tamaño instalado~57 MB
Tamaño de la descarga57 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones3030
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sitio web del proyectohttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Ayudahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator