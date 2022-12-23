Relaxator
por Alex Kryuchkov
Relax to soothing sounds
The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.
The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.
Cambios en la versión 1.0.8
hace 3 meses
Tamaño instalado~57 MB
Tamaño de la descarga57 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones3030
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
