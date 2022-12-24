Gold Search

A game in which you need to look for gold

Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.

Cambios en la versión 1.0.10

hace 23 días
Tamaño instalado~363 KB
Tamaño de la descarga312 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones1200
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sitio web del proyectohttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch
Ayudahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues/
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch
