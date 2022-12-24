Gold Search
por Alex Kryuchkov
A game in which you need to look for gold
Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.
Cambios en la versión 1.0.10
hace 23 días
Tamaño instalado~363 KB
Tamaño de la descarga312 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones1200
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
