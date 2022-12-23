Forgetpass

por Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper en GitHub
Instalar

Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

Cambios en la versión 1.0.13

hace 3 meses
Tamaño instalado~66 KB
Tamaño de la descarga26 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones2159
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sitio web del proyectohttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
Ayudahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Informar de un problemahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
Etiquetas:
derivegeneratemanagerpasswordsecurity