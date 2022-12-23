Plots
por Alex Huntley
Simple graph plotting
Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.
Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.
גרפים תוכנן לשילוב מיטבי עם שולחן העבודה GNOME ומנצל חָמְרה מודרנית באמצעות OpenGL.
Cambios en la versión 0.8.5
hace alrededor de 2 meses
Tamaño instalado~56 MB
Tamaño de la descarga19 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones24.062
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalaciones en el tiempo
Instalación manual
Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar