Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

Cambios en la versión 0.8.2

hace casi 2 años
Tamaño instalado~153 MB
Tamaño de la descarga41 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones27.066
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sitio web del proyectohttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
Ayudahttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Contribuir a las traduccioneshttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
