Sequeler
por Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client
Easily connect to your local or remote database
Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.
Supported Databases:
- SQLite
- MySQL
- MariaDB
- PostgreSQL
The Application Features List Include:
- Test Connections before saving them
- View Table structure, content, and relations
- Write multiple custom SQL Queries
- Switch between light and dark mode
- Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)
Cambios en la versión 0.8.2
hace casi 2 años
Tamaño instalado~153 MB
Tamaño de la descarga41 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones27.066
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalaciones en el tiempo
Instalación manual
Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar