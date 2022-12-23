Byte

por Alain M.
InstalarDonar
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

Rediscover your music

Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.

Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.

Handy features:

  • Light and Dark themes.
  • Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
  • Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
  • Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
  • Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
  • Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.

Cambios en la versión 0.4.2

hace alrededor de 3 años
Tamaño instalado~99 MB
Tamaño de la descarga21 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones21.410
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sitio web del proyectohttps://github.com/alainm23/byte
Ayudahttps://www.patreon.com/alainm23
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/alainm23/byte/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.byte

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.byte

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.byte
Etiquetas:
mp3musicplayerplaylistradio