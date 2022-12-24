ScanTailor Advanced
Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages
ScanTailor is an interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages. It performs operations such as:
- page splitting,
- deskewing,
- adding/removing borders,
- selecting content
- ... and others.
You give it raw scans, and you get pages ready to be printed or assembled into a PDF or DjVu file. Scanning, optical character recognition, and assembling multi-page documents are out of scope of this project.
The ScanTailor version that merges the features of the "ScanTailor Featured" and "ScanTailor Enhanced" versions, brings new ones and fixes.
Cambios en la versión v1.0.16
hace casi 5 años
Tamaño instalado~9 MB
Tamaño de la descarga4 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones8319
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
