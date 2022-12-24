Viper

por 0neGal
@0negal en GitHub
Instalar

Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Cambios en la versión 1.7.3

hace 2 meses
Tamaño instalado~240 MB
Tamaño de la descarga96 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones3524
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Sitio web del proyectohttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

