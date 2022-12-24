Popout3D

por PopoutApps
Instalar

Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.

Create 3D images with a phone or camera. Take two photos of a subject and the software will create a 3D image from them. Vertical and rotational alignment of the left and right images is essential for a convincing 3D effect, but difficult to achieve with an ordinary camera. This software corrects it. 3D image formats that can be created are anaglyph (red/cyan), side-by-side and crossover. Several photos can be processed at once and the resulting images reviewed.

Cambios en la versión 1.6.41

hace alrededor de 2 meses
Tamaño instalado~178 MB
Tamaño de la descarga34 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones6720
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sitio web del proyectohttps://github.com/PopoutApps/popout3d
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d