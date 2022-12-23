Protontricks

@Matoking en GitHub
Instalar

A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games

This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.

Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Cambios en la versión 1.10.3

hace alrededor de 2 meses
Tamaño instalado~59 MB
Tamaño de la descarga17 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones340.460
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Sitio web del proyectohttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks
Ayudahttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks#readme
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.github.Matoking.protontricks
Etiquetas:
protonsteamwinewinetricks