Gydl

por Jannik Hauptvogel
Download content from sites like YouTube

Gydl (Graphical youtube-dl) is a tool that enables downloading of content from YouTube and many other sites. It provides a minimal interface based on dialogues, making it quick and easy to download multimedia content.

Because user needs vary, Gydl supports both audio and video downloads. If a selected format is not available at the source, Gydl will attempt to convert it.

Gydl is based upon the popular youtube-dl program, which can be found on GitHub. A big thank you to the developer(s).

Cambios en la versión 0.1.1

hace casi 6 años
Tamaño instalado~25 MB
Tamaño de la descarga11 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones45.867
LicenciaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Sitio web del proyectohttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl
Ayudahttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/blob/master/README.md
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.github.JannikHv.Gydl